Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

PGR stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $223.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

