Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 647,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 82,426 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.