QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by HSBC

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

QCOM opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

