Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 6,669 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 135.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $88.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

