Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 2,376 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $229.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

