Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $239.15 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

