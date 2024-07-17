Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Universal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,187,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

