Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

