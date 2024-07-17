Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.12% of Medifast worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 21.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Up 3.0 %

MED stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medifast

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.