Quantbot Technologies LP Has $407,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

