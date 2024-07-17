Quantbot Technologies LP Has $450,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

