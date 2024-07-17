Quantbot Technologies LP Has $511,000 Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 11,779.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after acquiring an additional 393,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,240,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 615,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of YMM opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

