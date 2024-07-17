Quantbot Technologies LP Has $561,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,901 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 138,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

