Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Upwork by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.