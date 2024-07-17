Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 11,593.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.01.

Coty Trading Down 1.1 %

COTY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

