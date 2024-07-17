Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 181.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $19.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
