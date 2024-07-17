Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 229,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

