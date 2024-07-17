Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $452,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,373,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

