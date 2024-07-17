Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 284,805 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

