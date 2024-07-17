Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $124.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

