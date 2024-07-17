Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $457,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of DAR opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

