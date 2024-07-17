Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.58. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $77,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

