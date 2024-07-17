Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

