Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

