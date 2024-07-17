Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 10,948 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 68,668 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

