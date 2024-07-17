Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 240.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $35,195,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cable One by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $8,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $363.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.68 and a 52 week high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

