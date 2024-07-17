Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 381,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

