Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,058 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.