Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,088 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $13,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in St. Joe by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 36,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,157,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,965,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

