Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 36,666 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,666 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

SMART Global Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

