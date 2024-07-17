Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 9,242 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

