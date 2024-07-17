Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $423,000 Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

