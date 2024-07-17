Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $520,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hilltop’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

