Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,284,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,866,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WTS opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

