Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

