Renold plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:RNO)

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RNO opened at GBX 58.94 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Renold has a 52 week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.33 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £123.28 million, a P/E ratio of 877.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Wednesday.

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

