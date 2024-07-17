Revvity, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.