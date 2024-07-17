Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.30) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($99.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($77.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($76.51) to GBX 5,800 ($75.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,300 ($81.70).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,086 ($65.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,386.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,321.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($58.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.