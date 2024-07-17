Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.30) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($99.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($77.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($76.51) to GBX 5,800 ($75.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,300 ($81.70).
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
