RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

