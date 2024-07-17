Robert W. Baird Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $68.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of BILL opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. BILL has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

