Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.38. 1,490,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,878,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,614,469 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $292,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 180.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

