Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.37

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 120271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
