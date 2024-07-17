Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.37

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 120271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,710,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

