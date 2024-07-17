Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.71. Rumble shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 1,761,309 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,278,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,368,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,512 shares of company stock worth $1,547,680. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Rumble by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

