Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.63

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.27. Sasol shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 98,918 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sasol by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sasol by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.