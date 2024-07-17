Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.90

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.90 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 129221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

