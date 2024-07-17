Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ashland Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

NYSE ASH opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

