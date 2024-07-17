Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,254 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,500.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,610.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,550.51. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

