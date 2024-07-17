Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,612 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

Diageo stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.