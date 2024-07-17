Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,049 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

