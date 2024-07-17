Sei Investments Co. Acquires 34,553 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.